Everyone who reads their Bible is familiar of the story of Sodom and Gomorrah. In America today, there’s a different version of the story happening. The modern version might be called Sodom VERSUS Gomorrah.

The “LGB” portion of LGBTQIA+, which stands for “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual,” represents those who engage in same-sex intercourse. The “T” portion of the acronym stands for “Transgender.” It seems that there has been a quiet battle going on between the two groups for a while and it’s ramping up.

When “No LGB” started trending on Twitter, I checked it out. I then contacted a source who is active in the LGBTQIA+ community and was informed there has been a protracted series of attacks back and forth between the two groups, sparked by an oft-used phrase, “No LGB Without the T.” I was then informed that the current spat stems from a British home improvement company erecting a banner with the catchphrase on it.

Companies are now telling gay people what they should accept – all in the name of diversity. Any gay people use @Wickes ? Will u continue? pic.twitter.com/fMPj30PztG — Nick Buckley MBE (@NickBuckleyMBE) August 7, 2022

Upon reading the posts on Twitter, I realized just how ugly this really is. There is so much hatred being spewed by both sides that I can’t even post some of the Tweets. According to my source, this war is well-known within the community but aggressively policed and suppressed to keep it contained there.

They do not want the rest of the world to know that there’s a massive level of strife dividing the “unified” LGBTQIA+ movement, including quiet efforts to bridge the divide in this “family feud,” as my source called it.

Here are some of the Tweets (without the most hideous attacks):

“No LGB without T” sounds like something an abusive lover would say as a manipulating tactic. It’s scarily similar to “You’re nothing without me, bitch!” LGB has the right to choose its own community. Freedom of association is a thing. — Yackety Smackety (@d_wprince) August 7, 2022

"no lgb without the t" is kinda funny actually, cos unlike the TQ+ we don't melt into a puddle of impotent rage the moment someone doesn't validate are feelies — 🌃 月落烏啼🌌 (@zillionthstar) August 6, 2022

“No LGB without the T” doesn’t read as a statement of solidarity. Rather, it reads as “don’t dissociate from us because then we lose all credibility”, “detach and we’ll take you down too” and “we can’t stand not being the main focus”. #LGBWithoutTheT — Rowena ⚢ 🦉⚡️🦖 (@peakedspeak) August 7, 2022

Why no LGB without the T? Why can't lesbians and gay men have their own organizations? Who are you to order them to add trans people? https://t.co/L5R2oLfY88 — Ophelia Benson (@OpheliaBenson) August 6, 2022

It's not for corporations to dictate to lesbians like myself who we must align with How dare you insist that I comply with your forced teaming demands of No LGB without the T? Would @Wickes demand of black people, No B without AME? No, because that would be racist#homophobia👇 pic.twitter.com/HGCxe4tAJY — Bessie Braddock (@BraddockBessie) August 6, 2022

No LGB is no big deal for me personally. I haven’t and won’t associate myself with anything pertaining to that “community” for the simple fact of that T that follows behind. It has no business anywhere near LGB. — Yee B Yee (@yeebyee) August 7, 2022

The ONLY way NO LGB without the T makes sense is as a THREAT TRAs/qu%%rs & their supporters are sending a message that, unless homosexuals include AND center trans folks in our movement, allowing them to take it over They'll continue to work against us & destroy us from within — Gay Male Journal (www.gaymalejournal.org) (@Gaymalejournal) August 6, 2022

So @Wickes have a "no LGB" banner on their store and can't spot a problem with that!

The "T" advocate that same sex attraction is transphobic and it seems @Wickes is with them against the LGB. https://t.co/4x5kY0Oui6 — Binsey Poplar (@Smegger3) August 7, 2022

Here’s a report from GB News:

Wickes is actually promoting hate, why is there no LGB without the T? Just because you like the same sex or both sexes doesn't mean you have to sign up to the rubbish that a man is a woman or vise versa. @calvinrobinson is spot on. — Nick Dampier ✝️ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Nick_Boro1) August 7, 2022

This really isn’t just about the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s about wokeness and radical leftism in general. We’ve seen time and time again that the extremists will always push the boundaries beyond wherever the bar for acceptability is today.