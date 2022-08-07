Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

Test tubes labeled “Monkeypox virus positive” are seen in this illustration taken on May 23, 2022. (Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Reuters) A worker at a daycare center in Illinois has tested positive for monkeypox , according to state health officials, who noted that the individual is in isolation and doing well.

Lauri Sanders, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Department of Public Health, said the case, which was identified at an undisclosed child crèche in the village of Rantoul, is the state’s first case linked to a daycare.

Officials said screening of children, other employees, and their close contacts was underway, according to a news release from the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) obtained by The News-Gazette .

“There are no other cases at this time, but a complete assessment is being conducted of all adults and children at the facility,” the release said. “If a child that’s enrolled has had a potential exposure, the parent or guardian will be contacted by CUPHD.”

Julie Pryde, director of the CUPHD, said the health department hopes “there are no kid cases.” She also speculated that the worker who developed monkeypox “could have gotten it from a kid.”

The latest exposure is the third monkeypox case so far in Champaign County. […]