Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

President Joe Biden is expected to extend the Covid emergency declaration again in order to keep it in place past the November midterm elections according to White House insiders.

Politico reported Saturday that administration insiders said, “Covid is not over. The pandemic is not over. It doesn’t make sense to lift this given what we’re seeing on the ground in terms of cases.” “It will end whenever the emergency ends,” said another senior official.

The Covid emergency declaration was enacted in 2020 by President Trump who invoked the National Emergencies Act to deal with the novel virus’ impact on the US. The declaration has been continued ever since.

On March 3 of this year the Senate GOP successfully passed a resolution to end the state of emergency. The vote was along party lines, with 48 senators for the GOP voting in favor of the resolution, while 47 Democrat senators were opposed to ending the state of emergency. The bill did not progress any further.

If Biden’s extends the declaration it will last through 2024, a full four years since the virus was introduced to the US.

If the emergency is extended, the Department of Health and Human Services would enable the continuation of […]