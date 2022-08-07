Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.
President Joe Biden is expected to extend the Covid emergency declaration again in order to keep it in place past the November midterm elections according to White House insiders.
Politico reported Saturday that administration insiders said, “Covid is not over. The pandemic is not over. It doesn’t make sense to lift this given what we’re seeing on the ground in terms of cases.” “It will end whenever the emergency ends,” said another senior official.
The Covid emergency declaration was enacted in 2020 by President Trump who invoked the National Emergencies Act to deal with the novel virus’ impact on the US. The declaration has been continued ever since.
On March 3 of this year the Senate GOP successfully passed a resolution to end the state of emergency. The vote was along party lines, with 48 senators for the GOP voting in favor of the resolution, while 47 Democrat senators were opposed to ending the state of emergency. The bill did not progress any further.
If Biden’s extends the declaration it will last through 2024, a full four years since the virus was introduced to the US.
If the emergency is extended, the Department of Health and Human Services would enable the continuation of […]
Read the whole story at thepostmillennial.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker