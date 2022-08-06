Dr. Zev Zelenko was a true American hero. Support his foundation AND your immune system with his Z-DTox supplements to make your immune system clean, resilient, and resistant.

There’s a round-robin of topics that the Twitter goes through when they engage in constant censorship. Users get censored over “vaccine” truth, the word “groomers,” the stolen 2020 election, real science about the climate change hoax, and a slew of other “taboo” topics. Lately, they’ve had their banhammer cocked and ready to hit anyone who doesn’t want men competing against women.

#TwitterHatesWomen was trending after a flurry of censorship and suppression maneuvers over the topic. Of particular note was the banning of “Aja the Empress,” a popular bi-sexual female activist who strongly opposes transgender supremacy.

Well @Aja02537920 has just been suspended from here for, politely, with no malice, pointing out that this is a man playing in womens' sport.

That is exactly what it is.

Suspend me too? And everyone who likes or shares it? pic.twitter.com/875zNchavU — Dave – Brexiled in Italy. (@Worldcuptour) August 5, 2022

Not again! This is outrageous. #TwitterHatesWomen and it’s moderation team are a bunch of misogynists. https://t.co/82zFQQAgbC — Another Dinosaur 🟩⬜️🟪 (@Dino_HearMeRoar) August 5, 2022

So @Twitter THIS is okay but @Aja02537920 cannot say that a weird bald man shouldn’t play football in a teen girls team ??? #twitterhateswomen https://t.co/S6uH7KvnUE — aMinata BreDe 🦖👻😈🚸🇫🇷 (@MinataBraid) August 5, 2022

There's more on the story here. This person apparently works for TikTok, which might explain why Twitter is banning accounts that share the photo https://t.co/MnZFlhFkOI — ripx4nutmeg (@ripx4nutmeg) August 5, 2022

Celebrities like J.K. Rowling have been attacked for expressing feminist views that run counter to the notion that men can be women. She has had death threats for posting articles showing men put into women’s prison where they then rape their fellow prisoners.

Twitter bows to the transgender supremacy movement almost as much as they bow to the vaxx-pushers. It’s a crazy world when radical leftist feminists and conservatives have to fight the same foes.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.