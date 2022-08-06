Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.

Editor’s Note: The push for The Great Reset requires the masses to suspend disbelief in dangers from the Covid-19 “vaccines” as well as any future mRNA jabs for as long as possible. The unhinged push to inject people with a drug that clearly doesn’t do what was promised but causes tremendous and common adverse reactions instead is all by design.

They are gaslighting. They are suppressing the truth. They are doing everything they can to cancel those who report on such things… including us. Please consider signing up for a free subscription to our End Medical Tyranny Substack so we can keep the news going out to you even if this site gets hit. We will keep it free forever; this information is far too important to put behind a paywall. Those who wish to donate to help us fight the massive cancel culture targeting us can go through GiveSendGo or Giving Fuel. Thank you, and keep fighting the good fight. Here’s S.D. Wells…

What if you found out that the entire pandemic was crafted by sinister plotters who made the disease in a lab, created deadly “vaccines” to “prevent it,” and made up language, mandates and terminology for it that was all based on lies? Are you a “long hauler?”

That’s someone who caught a lab-made virus and supposedly has symptoms that last seemingly forever, like the inability to breathe in fully, heart palpitations and impairments of cognition and mental health. Weird, right? What “flu” ever did that to people before? Sounds too far-fetched to be true. That’s because it is.

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Aliases: All those long-term, serious health events from “Long Covid” are really chronic adverse events from the Fauci Flu jabs

Welcome to the scamdemic, year three. We are well into a period where the populace is suffering from a media-induced disease where every serious illness and disorder is blamed on anything but the vaccines. It’s called ABV disease, an acronym for “anything but vaccines.” Got “Long Covid?” That’s long-term health detriment from toxic spike proteins clogging your entire vascular system, cleansing organs, heart and brain.

Have you noticed all the sudden heart attacks around the globe that happen to perfectly healthy people, like athletes, military members and pilots? That’s spike protein disease.

Have you realized yet that abortions, cancer rates and dementia statistics are all skyrocketing since the Covid clot shots were injected into 270 million Americans? It’s no coincidence.

Have you seen the (fake) news about healthy athletes around the world suddenly dropping dead from myocardial infarction after simply hearing the referee’s whistle, or while stepping into a cold shower after practice? That’s called spike protein disease because their hearts can’t pump the blood past all the blockages caused by the Fauci Flu jabs, but the media and the CDC blame anything but the vaccines (ABV).

Top 10 “aliases” for vaccine-induced carnage blamed on the Fauci Flu

Long covid (long haulers) SADS or SIDS Chronic inflammation Rare blood clots COVID relapse Heart attack from cold shower Heart attack from referee or umpire whistle Nerve damage Sensory changes Heart palpitations

Chronic and severe inflammation caused by spike proteins clogging the vascular system now exacerbating all pre-existing conditions, diseases, disorders

If you got a spike protein injection, or two, or three, or four, you are most likely suffering EVEN WORSE from preexisting conditions, including cancer, heart disease, diabetes, obesity, severe allergies and dementia. Spike proteins clog the entire vascular system, causing severe and chronic inflammation, which is the root cause of nearly every disease and disorder known to mankind.

Are your ears constantly ringing since you got injected with a spike protein payload (J&J) or mRNA (Pfizer or Moderna jabs)? Have you lost a good portion of your vision, hearing or sense of smell and taste? That’s not “Long Covid” — that’s damage from the gene therapy injections. They should call it “Long Vaccine.”

Have you caught “Covid” multiple times, even though you’ve been vaccinated repeatedly against it? You might have ADE or an auto-immune disorder caused by the Fauci Flu jabs. Did you have a Covid relapse? That’s probably because the vaccines don’t work or you were prescribed Pfizer’s Paxlovid, which causes that relapse or “rebound” of Covid, like what’s happening right now to the demented Resident Biden.

If you have nerve damage, blood clots, dementia or myocarditis “out of the blue” since your gene therapy injections, it’s NOT a coincidence, and it’s not “Long Covid.” Fauci lied. He made it all up. That’s why you need to bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on experimental “vaccines” that cause blood clots, myocarditis and severe, chronic inflammation.

Sources for this article include: