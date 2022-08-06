The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

What did our Framers say we must do when the federal government usurps power? They never said, “When the federal government violates the Constitution, amend the Constitution”; and they never said, “File a lawsuit and let federal judges decide.” Instead, they advised two manly remedies. We’ll look at one of them – nullification – in this paper. [1]

Now, let’s look at our Constitution.

1. Our Federal Government has Enumerated Powers Only

With our federal Constitution, we created a federal government. It is: A federation of sovereign States united under a national government ONLY for those limited purposes itemized in the Constitution;

With all other powers reserved by the States or the People.

We listed every power we delegated to the federal government: Most of the powers delegated over the Country at large are listed at Article I, §8, clauses 1-16.All our Constitution authorizes the federal government to do over the Country at large falls into four categories: Military defense, international commerce & relations; Immigration & naturalization; Domestically, create a uniform commercial system: weights & measures, patents & copyrights, money based on gold & silver, bankruptcy laws, mail delivery & some road building; and With some of the […]