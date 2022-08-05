Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

Mainstream media outlets like Business Insider, Reuters and Al Jazeera are finally admitting that the world is going through a global food crisis.

Mac Slavo, writing for SHTF Plan, pointed out that large media outlets have finally come to the realization that not addressing the crisis “could destroy economies and lead to civil unrest.” (Related: Global food supply crisis could kill more people than COVID-19, warns African politician.)

“The cost of food continues to skyrocket as shelves empty around the globe, making it more and more difficult for people to afford to feed their families,” he wrote.

Slavo noted that media outlets only became concerned when they came to understand that the food collapse will bring more civil unrest in the forms of protests and riots.

Ayelet Sheffey and Harry Robertson, writing for Business Insider, made the possibility of civil unrest the focus of why the world needs to address the food collapse.

“A food crisis is unfolding around the world, with prices shooting up everywhere,” they wrote. “And when that happens, everyone feels the pain. People can cut back on movies or even driving when the cost of tickets or gas surges, but everyone needs to eat.”

“Unless urgent action is taken … the crisis could have dire global consequences,” they continued. “Civil unrest could spread, fueling instability and even war in some of the world’s poorest regions. A breakdown in food systems could drive huge waves of migration.”

Their article further noted that protests, riots and labor strikes have already occurred around the world due to food scarcity.

Media outlets blame Russia for food crisis

Sheffey and Robertson’s Business Insider article blamed President Vladimir Putin for pushing the global food system to “a breaking point.”

“The war hasn’t just laid waste to farms. Putin’s troops have blockaded Ukraine’s Black Sea coast, stopping vital agricultural products from leaving the country,” they claimed.

William Rhodes and Stuart Mackintosh, writing for Reuters, further escalated this by claiming that the West needs to begin responding to Putin’s supposed actions causing havoc on global food supply chains.

Both writers admitted that Russia has recently struck up a deal with Ukraine to allow grain exports to reach international ports, but it then blamed Russia for leaving mines all over Ukrainian farmland, preventing farmers from getting to work. They then went on to blame Russia for the surge in the prices of wheat, sunflower oil, meat, poultry and many other staple food items.

The writers talked about how the West is not doing enough to provide food aid to the global south even if the food crisis is also affecting their countries, pointing out that rich nations only provided around $700 million in food aid for 2021 and 2022 for a food crisis that is costing lower-income countries over $150 billion per year.

They went on to claim that the only solution is for international organizations like the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank and regional multilateral development banks in Africa, Asia and South Africa to start managing food production, acquisition and distribution all over the world.

“These bodies, although consensual in nature, can direct resources and relief without a veto from Russia or its allies,” they wrote. “This institutional room to act must be used swiftly… The leadership of these and other pillars of the global financial system must be empowered and act now.”

Learn more about the global food crisis at FoodCollapse.com.

