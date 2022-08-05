Many are struggling in this economy. My family is among them. Please support what we’re doing here and help us to continue to spread the truth Americans need to read and hear.

It is not surprising that a George Soros operative is trying to destroy the US justice system. The dangerous left-wing Globalist has made billions overthrowing governments and collapsing economies. As Tucker explained, George Soros has decided to destroy the American justice system and he’s doing it with prosecutors.

“Your representatives are elected by you to write into law the rules that you support,” Carlson stated in his opening monologue. “You get to create the parameters of your own society. That’s called democracy. But when a prosecutor decides which laws are valid and which laws are not, that is the most basic subversion of democracy, and Andrew Warren has done that for six years.”

On Thursday night’s broadcast, Fox News host Tucker Carlson praised Florida Governor Ron Desantis’ purge of George “Soros-backed” Florida state attorney Andrew Warren. Carlson was addressing DeSantis’ Thursday morning announcement that the left-wing state attorney would be suspended, effective immediately, for failing to enforce the state’s laws. DeSantis is the first governor to use his state constitutional authority to remove a left-wing political activist prosecutor.

