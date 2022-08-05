With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.

With Kyrsten Sinema caving to Chuck Schumer and Joe Manchin over the Raise Taxes During a Recession Bill, it seems likely it will be passed and signed by the Big Guy. It’s ludicrous to focus on climate change and to pretend to be lowering inflation at a time when tens of millions of Americans are struggling just to put food on the table.

Barack Obama had a rare moment of clarity in 2009 and issued a warning Democrats should heed today:

"The last thing you want to do is to raise taxes in the middle of a recession.” — BARACK OBAMA, 2009 pic.twitter.com/0Z3azxanw7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2022

They won’t listen, of course, because they need to completely destroy the economy in the few months they have left with majorities in the House and Senate.

Even a broken clock is right twice a day. And from time to time, even a Neo-Marxist echoes the appropriate sentiment that his Democrat disciples should abide by, especially at a moment like this.

