An 80-year-old Washington state woman has been banned from using her local YMCA’s public pool after she expressed discomfort with a biological male in the women’s locker room as young girls were undressing. She was in the shower when she heard a male voice and peeked out to find a biological male in a women’s swimsuit engaging with little girls who were undressing.

The biological male was reportedly with girls from the day camp, overseeing their bathroom activities. Addressing the Port Townsend City Council on Monday, Julie Jaman, a resident of Port Townsend of about 40 years, described the situation she had been in after her regular swim at the Mountain Valley Pool. “In an effort by the city and the YMCA to apply the neo-cultural gender rules at Mountain View Pool dressing, shower room facilities, women and children are being put at risk,” Jaman said.

Jaman said that she had been showering after her July 26 swim at the pool, when she heard “a man’s voice in the women’s dressing area.” She said that she saw “a man in a women’s swimsuit, watching little girls pull down their bathing suits in order to use the toilets in the dressing room.”

