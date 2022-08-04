The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

Professor Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, the former Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), is one of the top medical scientists in the world, and since his “vaccine” injury, he’s become one of the world’s top critics of the COVID-19 shots.

“I received 3 vaccinations, I was physically injured in a very significant way as many others were injured,” Shapira tweeted on May 13, 2022. “And in addition, my trust in the nature of the decisions and in the processes of making them has been severely eroded.”

Shapira’s impressive resume was recently featured in a an article in CTC Sentinel, the publication of the West Point Combatting Terrorism Center. Professor Shmuel Shapira, M.D., MPH, served as the Director General of the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), Israel between 2013 and 2021. He is the founder and head of the Department of Military Medicine of the Hebrew University Faculty of Medicine and IDF Medical Corps. He is also a Senior Research Fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism (ICT) at Reichman University in Israel. Professor Shapira previously served as Deputy Director General of the Hadassah Medical Organization and as the Director of the Hebrew University Hadassah School of […]