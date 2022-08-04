The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIESR) is warning that next year, the United Kingdom (and almost certainly the United States as well) will face “astronomical” inflation with “no respite.” A long recession is also coming according to the warnings.

Rising gas and food prices will send inflation to 11% before the end of the year, according to an estimate from NIESR. The official figures for June put inflation at 9.4%, the highest level since February 1982, according to a report by RT. However, most of us have seen prices go higher than 9.4% and even 11% seems to be minimal.

There will be “no respite” for British households and businesses from “astronomical inflation,” and the Bank of England will need to hike interest rates “up at the 3% mark” to bring it down, the Guardian quotes NIESR deputy director Stephen Millard as saying. He added that the economy will contract for three quarters in a row.

In an effort to control inflation, the central banksters try to hike interest rates. This is a crisis in the making by governments and central banks. They already have a pre-planned solution ready for us too: central bank digital currency tied to a social credit score. How good of a slave are you willing to be?

Don’t get caught unprepared as things go south. Order a case of five life-saving antibiotics prescribed directly to you by board certified physicians. Use promo code “RUCKER10” for $10 off. Having an emergency supply of antibiotics is crucial before the crap hits the fan.

Sadly, time is running out. A central bank digital currency fully controlled by those in power over the slaves is the endgame and completely necessary in order to keep humans under constant surveillance.

If Millard is correct, this recession won’t be limited to the UK but will be a worldwide event. People will struggle throughout the entire 2023 year and it could take years, if not a decade to recover. In the meantime, the rulers will provide the solution: your enslavement. They of course won’t pose it as such, but that’s exactly what it’s going to be.

They plan to simply strip away the illusion that you are free. It’s only a matter of time at this point. The real question is will we resist? Or will we bow down and serve them?

Editor’s Note: This is why, despite years of avoiding precious metals sponsors, we took on the only two we could find who are true America First companies run by patriots. Secure your wealth and retirement with physical precious metals as well as gold and silver IRAs.

Article by Mac Slavo at SHTF Plan cross-posted with permission.