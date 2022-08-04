Support Ultra-MAGA Patriot Mike Lindell (and us!). Buy from MyPillow with promo code “JDR” at checkout or call 800-862-0382.
President Biden has gone to great lengths to deflect blame for the economic downturn, including redefining the term “recession.” Nevertheless, a majority of likely voters place the blame squarely on the Democrats, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Wednesday.
The respondents were asked if they agreed with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s statement late last month: “Democrats inherited an economy that was primed for an historic comeback, and promptly ran it straight into the ground.”
Overall, 59% of the 1,000 likely voters surveyed between July 28-31 said they agreed with McConnell’s statement while 35% disagreed.
Rasmussen noted that, as expected, 85% of Republicans at least somewhat agree, along with 57% of unaffiliated voters.
But 38% of Democratic voters also agree that their party ran the economy “straight into the ground.”
Biden and his administration have insisted that the country is not in a “recession,” despite the two consecutive quarters of negative growth, which is the commonly accepted definition.
But the poll found 62% believe the economy is in a recession, and 47% of Democrats say the same. And, looking ahead to the 2022 midterm elections in November, 91% overall see the economy and inflation as crucial issues.
Rasmussen pointed out that likely voters with incomes of more than $200,000 annually – who “often side with Democrats on cultural issues” – agree the economy will be central this fall.
Article cross-posted from our news partners at WND News Center.
