A Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives died today in a car accident. According to Goshen News:

U.S Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, 58, is one of four people killed in a Wednesday wreck near Nappanee.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ind. 19 and Ind. 119, where one car was heading south and another heading north at 12:32 p.m. The other two occupants of the southbound vehicle Walorski was in are identified as Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, and Emma Thomson, 28, of Washington, D.C.

The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Walorski was a Trump supporter on Capitol Hill who fought the results of the 2020 stolen presidential election. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy shared a statement from her office:

“Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time.”

It is with a heavy heart that I am sharing this statement from the Office of Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. pic.twitter.com/UEPoKBDf5N — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 3, 2022

We will update this story if more information is made available.