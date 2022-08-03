Blake Masters, a venture capitalist backed by former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Arizona.

The Associated Press projected Masters as the winner Wednesday morning, setting up a key showdown in November against incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly in a race that could determine control of the Senate.

Masters also had the backing of tech billionaire Peter Thiel, but early on he trailed in a crowded field that included Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, businessman Jim Lamon and Gen. Mick McGuire, the former head of the state National Guard.

Trump’s endorsement catapulted Masters into the lead this spring and he never looked back.

Lamon is poised to finish second.