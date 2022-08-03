Though the outcome of Tuesday’s election is certainly disappointing, pro-lifers shouldn’t despair for three reasons.

Pro-lifers suffered a setback on Thursday as the “Value Them Both” amendment was defeated in Kansas.

This amendment was drafted in response to a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision which found that the state constitution protects a so-called right to abortion. Many Kansas pro-lifers were concerned that this judicial ruling would jeopardize current pro-life laws and make it more difficult to pass additional laws that would protect the preborn. Over the summer, however, this campaign took on new importance, as it was one of the first political battles over abortion since the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade was handed down.

Though the outcome of Tuesday’s election is certainly disappointing, pro-lifers need not despair. This is for three reasons. First, a substantial body of academic research shows that campaign spending plays an outsized role in direct democracy campaigns. Since abortion is a multibillion-dollar industry subsidized with millions of state and federal taxpayer dollars, supporters of legal abortion can almost always outspend pro-lifers. Indeed, that was the case in this election. Media reports indicate that Kansans for Constitutional Freedom, which opposed the amendment, outspent the “Value Them Both” […]