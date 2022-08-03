The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
Arizona GOP Chairwoman Kelli Ward does not mince words. She speaks her mind, tells it how it is, and is no stranger to controversy. In Arizona, the shadow of John McCain persists, but according to Ward, Tuesday’s primary may have taken care of that forever.
On Steve Bannon’s War Room, Ward said, “Yesterday in Arizona it was a culmination and it was an exorcism of John McCain from our state and our country.”
Ward was a critic of McCain’s in his home state throughout his career in the Senate. As a former state senator, she ran against McCain in 2016 and against Martha McSally in 2018, losing both Republican primaries. But in 2019, she found her niche as a strong GOP chair, thriving in the role ever since.
America First patriots Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and Abe Hamadeh were among the Trump-backed patriots who won on Tuesday. Ward backed them all and will try to push them to victory in the November general election.
