Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Mich., speaks with the media. / PHOTO: AP ( Mark Pellin , Headline USA ) In a smacking rebuke to political wonks and partisan prognosticators who thought any Republican who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump would find safe sanctuary in contested primaries, Michigan incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer on Tuesday went down in defeat and became the latest of 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment in 2020 to be shown the door this year. John Gibbs, a relative unknown before entering the race despite having served in the Trump administration under Housing Secretary Ben Carson , beat Meijer in a race that wasn’t conceded until early Wednesday morning. Gibbs’ campaign had blistered Meijer for his vote to impeach Trump, along with the ousted representative’s backing of Democrats’ gun grab and spending sprees. Despite being consistently out-fundraised, Gibbs rode a Trump-endorsement across the finish line. Just got a call from President Trump, congratulating me and my team on tonight’s big win! Thank you, Mr. President for your support! pic.twitter.com/43BZfvqBEo — John Gibbs for MI-3 (@votejohngibbs) August 3, 2022 “With 71% of the vote counted, Gibbs led 52%-48%, a stunning win that showed Trump’s influence remains strong with […]

