I still support Donald Trump for president in 2024. But I’m not a blind follower who believes he can do no wrong which is why I want to address four topics that he needs to correct as soon as possible if he’s going to be successful and earn as many America First votes as possible.

Notice that I didn’t say he will earn as many total votes as possible. That strategy, which he temporarily tried in 2016, isn’t for him. He attempted it with “The Softening” in late summer, 2016, when he and Sean Hannity tried to sell the notion that he didn’t need to deport all illegal aliens or reverse DACA. They and whoever was advising him at the time thought their general election pivot should include this softening of his immigration stance.

That lasted a little over a week before he heard enough from his base to realize it wasn’t the way to go. He reverted back to his tough stance on illegal immigration and the rest is history.

The reason I mention that story is because President Trump listens to the people, but only when we’re loud enough to reach him. He’s very insulated by his staff and advisors, and frankly they’re not making good decisions for him. We need to make him pay attention to some of the things we want him to change now, ahead of the 2024 election, so that he won’t only win but he’ll be positioned to do things the right way, the America First way.

Here is my list of four grievances I’d like addressed. They’re in order of increasing magnitude; if he doesn’t fix Truth Social that’s not a big deal, but if he keeps pushing the jabs it may cost him the election. I discussed them in more detail on the latest episode of The JD Rucker Show. Call this an intervention…

Stop Censoring on Truth Social

It’s a sad state that just below Twitter, Facebook, and the other woke Big Tech platforms, Truth Social is clearly the most draconian of the alternative social sites. The platform that he has backed is beholden to Apple and Google, which is why they will censor posts about vaccines and other taboo topics. They’ve even gone so far as to ban controversial people like Juanita Broaddrick for simply speaking her mind.

A friend posts the same thing across all of the platforms. He has been banned on Twitter now for it, but he has been censored multiple times on Truth Social. The same posts fly on Gettr, Parler, and Gab. How can this be a “free speech” platform if they’re censoring people so readily?

Again, this is the least important of the changes and if Trump does absolutely nothing about it, it’s fine. It would be nice, but nothing more than a cherry on top. The other issues are much more important.

Stop Endorsing RINOs

There are two primary criteria the Trump team is apparently taking into consideration when making 2022 endorsements. The first is a great one. He’s endorsing opponents of his enemies, most notably those who voted for his impeachments Peter Meijer and those who stabbed in the back over voter fraud like Brian Kemp. The next criteria is understandable but misguided. They pick winners, then back those winners.

We expect him to pick the best America First candidates, but that’s only the case when the America First candidate happens to be the frontrunner. Otherwise, he’s endorsing people like Dr. Mehmet Oz, Tudor Dixon, and Katie Britt because they had the best chance of winning despite being total RINOs.

Britt in particular is annoying because he dumped Mo Brooks to endorse her. He claimed he dumped Brooks because after fighting against voter fraud and trying to correct the 2020 election for over a year, Brooks made the mistake of saying it’s time to move on to the 2022 election. Trump dumping him and endorsing Britt over that makes no sense because Britt has NEVER acknowledged voter fraud. She NEVER fought the stolen election. She’s a Mitch McConnell puppet and if Trump is back in the White House in 2025, she will not be an ally.

It’s like saying you’re going to stop eating bananas because they’re too fattening, then eating chocolate cake instead. The real reason he dumped Brooks is because when he first endorsed him last August, Brooks was in the lead at 40% in the polls. When he dumped him, Brooks was in third place at 17%. He surged back into second place but not getting Trump’s reindorsement in the runoff killed his chances. Now, Trump helped send another McConnell pawn to Capitol Hill instead.

Help the January 6 Political Prisoners

There are people rotting in jail right now who are there because they passionately supported Donald Trump. They aggressively opposed the voter fraud that stole the 2020 election. These are Trump’s people. But he has done little to draw attention to their plight. This is a mistake and very disappointing.

He should be leading protests in DC. He should be calling out the horrible treatment many of the prisoners are receiving. He should be demanding that the two-tier justice system stop treating patriots as insurrectionists as they continue to treat Antifa domestic terrorists as hero activists.

Admit He Was Misled on Vaccines

Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx have recently acknowledged they misled the White House and the American people about Covid-19 and the jabs. Now is the perfect time for Donald Trump to reverse his pro-vaxx stance and say he was lied to about it all. Instead, he continues to claim Operation Warp Speed saved tens of millions of lives and the vaccines may be his greatest accomplishment as president.

The data is clear. They don’t work. They’re dangerous. Fauci and Birx have presented a unique opportunity for him to come to the right side on the issue. The reason I have this one listed last and most important of the four interventions is because this one is the greatest threat to his reelection.

Imagine in 2024 Trump is running for president. Imagine that, as many of us expect, the data will become undeniable that the jabs cause blood clots in most that lead to myocarditis, pericarditis, strokes, heart attacks, and other adverse reactions that include death. If Trump doesn’t correct the issue now and acknowledge that he was misled, he will get the full brunt of the blame. Operation Warp Speed, which he has touted as a great accomplishment, will be the scapegoat for the health problems that arise. They will say that by trying to rush the jabs out before the elections, Trump actually hampered Big Pharma’s ability to do proper testing.

In other words, they’re going to pin the inefficacy and dangers from the jabs on Trump and Trump alone. The only way he can prevent that is to come out as soon as possible as being misled and therefore not responsible for whatever is to come from the so-called “vaccines.”

I want Donald Trump to succeed. I want him to learn the lessons from his first term to make his second term even more successful. But he needs to start listening less to his advisors and more to his base.