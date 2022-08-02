States of emergency have been declared in New York City and the state of Illinois by Democrat leaders on Monday.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared a state of emergency over the monkeypox outbreak that has now infected over 1,200 people in the city, representing a quarter of all cases in the U.S. Adams said his order will bolster the city’s efforts “to educate, vaccinate, test, and treat as many New Yorkers as possible and ensure a whole-of-government response to this outbreak.”
The order will allow Adams to suspend local laws and implement new health rules.
This comes a day after unelected Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) declared a State Disaster Emergency that will enable the state government to “respond more swiftly” and ramp up vaccination efforts.
Likewise, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) declared a state of emergency for monkeypox on Monday to protect the “LGBTQ+ community.”
“We have seen this virus disproportionately impact the LGBTQ+ community in its initial spread,” Pritzker said in a statement. “In Illinois, we will ensure our LGBTQ+ community has the resources they need to stay safe while ensuring members are not stigmatized as they access critical health care.” This comes after the city of San Francisco […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
