Photo by (left) Justin Sullivan/Getty Images/(Right)I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg via Getty Images House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif) arrived in Taiwan Tuesday morning, even after stark warnings from China and concern from the White House that her visit could trigger a massive crisis for Taiwan and U.S.- China relations. Pelosi is the highest-ranking U.S. elected official to visit the self-ruled island since then-Speaker Newt Gingrich in 1997. — John Hudson (@John Hudson) 1659452107 Pelosi said in a statement on Twitter that the delegation’s visit “honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant democracy.” The congressional delegation accompanying Pelosi reportedly includes Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee; Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA), chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs; Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-WA); Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL); and Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ). u201cOur delegationu2019s visit to Taiwan honors Americau2019s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwanu2019s vibrant Democracy.nnOur discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region.u201d — Nancy Pelosi (@Nancy Pelosi) 1659452429 u201cAmericau2019s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy […]

Read the whole story at www.theblaze.com

