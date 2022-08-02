For some reason, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is either inexplicably bluffing about going to Taiwan against Communist China’s wishes, or she’s tempting the start of WWIII. Either way, her actions make absolutely no sense and China seems poised to call her on it.

Both of China’s aircraft carriers have left port and appear to be heading toward Taiwan. According to Chinese state media Global Times:

The aircraft carrier Liaoning on Sunday embarked on a voyage from its homeport in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, and the aircraft carrier Shandong on Monday set out from its homeport in Sanya, South China’s Hainan Province, accompanied by a Type 075 amphibious assault ship, media on the island of Taiwan reported on Tuesday.

Foreign commercial satellite imageries obtained by the Global Times on Tuesday also show that the aircraft carrier Liaoning was not in its homeport on Sunday, a Type 075 amphibious assault ship was sailing in the South China Sea on Sunday, and the aircraft carrier Shandong was sailing in the South China Sea on Monday.

A report by state broadcaster China Central Television (CCTV) on Monday shows that the Liaoning was sailing at sea when sailors aboard celebrated the Army Day. Xu Ying, executive officer of the Shandong, said in a separate CCTV report on Monday that the Shandong was conducting regular training mission at the time.

The PLA will conduct more dual aircraft carrier training in the future, Xu said. The two aircraft carriers’ activities came at a time when overseas media reported that Pelosi could land in the island of Taiwan on Tuesday evening. Experts and analysts said that the PLA could send warplanes and warships to escort, intercept and drive away Pelosi’s flight if it indeed attempts to land on the island of Taiwan.

According to the news website of the US Naval Institute the USNI News, the US Navy’s Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier strike group has sailed near the southeast side of Taiwan in the Philippines Sea, with analysts saying that it could provide escort to Pelosi’s flight.

Local media on the island of Taiwan said that the Liaoning could head south and the Shandong could head north, surrounding the island of Taiwan from both directions to deter Pelosi.

Americans are accustomed to Pelosi being simultaneously brazen and ludicrous, but this move appears to be her coup de grâce… possibly literally. Who is bluffing who? If both parties are resolute with their intentions, WWIII may truly be at our doorsteps.

On the beaches of Fujian, the closest Chinese province to Taiwan, military equipment and PLA troops are being deployed. pic.twitter.com/Ohk0OEqtWK — Maria Dubovikova (@politblogme) August 2, 2022

What if Pelosi is actually working for China (well, more than she normally does) so her plane (with her not in it) gets shot down to spark WWIII? Meanwhile, Pelosi “dies” a “hero” or something and doesn’t have to face the embarrassment of losing her gavel a second time.

Whatever’s happening, none of it makes sense. Then again, very little has made sense since Joe Biden started occupying the White House. Everything is a lie layered upon other lies, which makes one wonder what’s really going on.