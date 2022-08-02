By Chris Wright, 8/1/22 The Biden administration is closing gaps in the border wall in Arizona, despite Joe Biden’s promise he would not build “another foot” of Trump’s border wall. Wouldn’t you love to know why Biden wants to build the wall, especially since Democrats have called the wall ‘ racist ’, making the Biden administration racist for building it? I would like to know, too, but all we get out of the White House is gaslighting. They’re not building the wall, the White House press secretary insists. They’re ‘ cleaning up a mess left by the Trump administration.’ If you can figure out what that means, let me know.

Building the wall represents an about-face for an administration that has instituted numerous policy changes to open the border, changes I’ve documented in previous commentaries. The administration might be building the wall, but it’s still making policy changes to open the border at the same time, which makes absolutely no sense at all. The administration just confirmed it will be giving identification cards to illegal aliens. Border-jumpers should be detained and deported but, instead, the Biden administration is releasing them into the interior and now making it easier for them […]