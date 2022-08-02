By Chris Wright, 8/1/22 The Biden administration is closing gaps in the border wall in Arizona, despite Joe Biden’s promise he would not build “another foot” of Trump’s border wall. Wouldn’t you love to know why Biden wants to build the wall, especially since Democrats have called the wall ‘ racist ’, making the Biden administration racist for building it? I would like to know, too, but all we get out of the White House is gaslighting. They’re not building the wall, the White House press secretary insists. They’re ‘ cleaning up a mess left by the Trump administration.’ If you can figure out what that means, let me know.
Building the wall represents an about-face for an administration that has instituted numerous policy changes to open the border, changes I’ve documented in previous commentaries. The administration might be building the wall, but it’s still making policy changes to open the border at the same time, which makes absolutely no sense at all. The administration just confirmed it will be giving identification cards to illegal aliens. Border-jumpers should be detained and deported but, instead, the Biden administration is releasing them into the interior and now making it easier for them […]
Read the whole story at libertysentinel.org
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker