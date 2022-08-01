One does not have to be a Biblical scholar or theologian to look around what’s happening in America and realizing we’re becoming like Sodom and Gomorrah. The wicked cities that God destroyed gave themselves over to pure evil, especially sexual depravity. As a nation that is increasingly embracing ubiquitous drag shows, LGBTQIA+ supremacy, and ritualistic pre-born baby murder, are we going to suffer the same fate as the ancient cities God scorned?

These questions and more were being asked on Twitter because “Sodom and Gomorrah” was trending. Then, it wasn’t. Apparently, the topic is so taboo on Twitter that they took it off their trending list manually. This is normally an action they take against such topics as 2020 voter fraud, vaccine adverse reactions, or Hunter Biden’s laptop. As with those truths, apparently the truth of the Bible is against Twitter’s terms of service.

Nevertheless, we captured some of the best Tweets on the subject:

I'm furious as I find this totally shocking and offensive. This is blasphemous, not just to CHRISTIANS – but to all ABRAHAMIC religions. How dare they desecrate a house of worship like this? The days of Sodom & Gomorrah are not far away now. pic.twitter.com/7hqurrkNCI — Shukri Abdirahman (@ShuForCongress) July 31, 2022

This is the son of a leader who’s been in office over 40 years. Now we know why Sodom and Gomorrah were wiped out. This is what the end of a civilization looks like. pic.twitter.com/w4wovkP9U0 — RobinL (@RobinL46993662) August 1, 2022

Sodom and Gomorrah Part II pic.twitter.com/lJ4tQqeBYj — GhostMan (@tcasper44) August 1, 2022

This is an event marketed as “Toronto’s most uplifting brunch.” We want to know what exactly is uplifting about a young child tipping an adult entertainer mid-performance? All we’re seeing is the rapid decay of western civilization and child abuse. #GaysAgainstGroomers pic.twitter.com/hMDiUNDKLl — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) August 1, 2022

This isn’t the first time the term trended in the last week. As with today’s version, the two trends last week were manually removed, but the Tweets still exist, including these…

"Sodom and Gomorrah" is trending. Is that where they’re holding the 2024 DNC convention? — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) July 25, 2022

NYC is the new sodom and Gomorrah pic.twitter.com/SAUXnzbHXP — Art TakingBack 🇺🇸 (@ArtValley818_) July 26, 2022

It may not be too late for America. We need revival. We need proper education. Most of all, we need as many Americans as possible to wake up the desecration being committed against our nation and the Christian faith.