45th President Trump was met with cheers and chants of “four more years” as LIV teed off at the Trump National Golf Club of Bedminster, New Jersey. The new league has delivered a shock to the world of golf as a number of big names in the sport have ditched the PGA to sign on, with golf legend Greg Norman serving as LIV’s public face, commissioner, and CEO.

Last Updated on July 31, 2022 45th President Donald J. Trump told reporters during the LIV golf tournament at his Bedminster, NJ club that “nobody has gotten to the bottom of 9/11,” renewing interest and awareness as to the massive trove of information that intelligence agencies and those deep inside the US government have kept from the people, and even from presidents. A native New Yorker who witnessed first-hand the events of 9/11, President Trump speculated early on the day of the attacks that the twin towers could have been brought down with the help of explosives and has fought for the release of intelligence identifying those who provided logistical and financial support to 9/11 terrorists.

