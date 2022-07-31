Bill Kristol has announced he thinks Joe Biden shouldn’t run for a second term.
Here is Kristol in July 2020: “A lot of people who want to get rid of Trump would be reassured that Biden is a capable person, he is not senile, he is not, you know, going to be captured by AOC two months into his presidency and stuff, so I think it is a reassurance thing for Biden.” Right. You know.
And here he is again in October 2020: I think from my point of view, it’s been easier also to support the Democrats this year, because Joe Biden is the nominee. The center did hold in the Democratic Party, something the conservatives now are busy denying that’s the case. They’re pretending that the nominee is Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren or AOC or something, even after Biden defeated the wall. There’s also a sign [that the conservatives] are not accepting [the] good news, which is [that] it looks like we might get a centrist democratic administration which could restore some stability and some sensible governance to the country. And that’s a good thing. In fairness to Kristol and the other Democrats who supported Biden, one might […]
