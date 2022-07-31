Executive Director of the Port of Los Angeles Gene Seroka speaks in Long Beach, Calif., on Jan. 11, 2022. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times) The number of cyber intrusions directed at the Port of Los Angeles has doubled since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching 40 million each month, according to Executive Director Gene Seroka.

Intelligence shows the threats are coming from Russia and parts of Europe, Seroka told BBC July 22.

“We have to stay steps ahead of those who want to hurt international commerce,” he said. A view of The Port of Los Angeles from San Pedro, Calif., on Oct. 14, 2021. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times) The cyber intrusions include phishing, malware, and other attempts to breach the port’s systems.

“The past two years have proven the vital role that ports hold to our nation’s critical infrastructure, supply chains and economy. It’s paramount we keep the systems as secure as possible,” Seroka said.

In response to the increase in cyber threats, the port launched a first-of-its-kind Cyber Resilience Center in January to improve readiness. The system is operated by International Business Machines (IBM) to allow the port and outside companies involved in the supply chain to collect and share signs of […]