One of the first known cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccine” adverse effects being passed down from mother to baby has come to light, demonstrating the dangers of the shots for women who are or who later decide to get pregnant while being “fully vaccinated.”
Little Zack Reilly is now missing an arm, reports indicate, after it had to be amputated almost immediately after his birth when it was discovered that the child had developed blood clots in both his now-removed left arm as well as his brain.
The child was reportedly delivered in an emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on July 11, 2021. He had a “bruised and blistered” left arm, we are told, and the limb was removed after an MRI scan showed that he had suffered a stroke while still inside his mother’s womb.
That stroke destroyed the child’s arm and brain, though he was initially said to be adapting “brilliantly,” according to media reports. His parents, one of whom is a Royal Navy assistant careers advisor and the other a telecoms engineer, say he enjoyed his first family barbecue, which made them proud – but the fun did not last.
The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
“For the first few weeks of Zack’s life, it felt like one thing after another was going wrong,” said the boy’s mother. “It was just heartbreaking.”
In addition to losing and arm and suffering brain damage, little Zack now has seizures and no longer smiles
Libby says her pregnancy was going along smoothly until the final days before he had to be delivered early. She started feeling “these sharp cramps,” she says, “which I thought were contractions.”
“We rang the hospital saying we thought it might be contractions, but they said it didn’t sound like I was ready to come in yet,” she told the media. “Then, the next day they became worse and were so painful I couldn’t feel if he was moving or not, so they said we should come in.”
Zack ended up being born at 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and it was very clear, his mother says, that something was very wrong with his arm.
Hospital officials determined, based on the boy’s black and bruised arm, that he had suffered a blood clot requiring amputation. No apparent mention was made about any potential link between the boy’s disastrous health condition and Fauci Flu shots.
“He was in a lot of pain at first, though, and I had to take myself away at one point, as it was just too upsetting,” Libby said about the removal of her newborn son’s arm.
Then, she found out that Zack had brain damage due to a suspected clot, which could leave him unable to use some muscles. He also might be debilitated once he grows up with no ability to walk or even talk.
“I just felt so upset for him. It’s like we were robbed of everything – normal labor, meeting my child for the first time and then having a healthy, happy family.”
After taking Zack home for the first time, he appeared to be smiling and somewhat happy. That only lasted for a little while, though, as the boy stopped smiling over Christmas and suddenly started having seizures.
We are also told that Zack now has “mild hearing loss,” for which he now has to have hearing aids (Related: You will find more stories about covid jab injuries and deaths at CovidVaccineVictims.com).
“But you can still talk to him and he understands you without them,” Libby claims. “We came home and celebrated, dancing around the kitchen to music together.”
More related news coverage about the damage being caused by Fauci Flu shots can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.
“Going into a crap-hits-the-fan situation without a proper med kit at home or in your vehicle is a horrible idea.” — JD Rucker
Sources include:
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.