Our immigration policy is a mess. We all know this. Brandon has taken an improving situation and a partially constructed border wall handed to him by President Trump, and simply destroyed it.
Sections of wall material lay unused and unfinished, scores of illegals are showing up at the border with Biden t shirts on, and now even some of our larger cities are feeling the strain, thanks to Governors like Texas’ Greg Abbot. Abbot has hilariously been filling busses with fresh migrants and sending them to DC and New York. Brilliant!
What had Biden done about it? Nothing. Zero. Zilch. His “border czar” Kamala Harris hasn’t even visited the border. It’s a mess folks.
Have you ever heard the expression, “the shoes on the other foot”? Of course you have. Well, for Mexico City, the sandal is now on the other foot. Let’s decipher what I’m talking about via Fox News:
An influx of Californians and other Americans has made its way to Mexico City, angering some locals who say they are gentrifying the area, according to a report.
The Los Angeles Times report on Wednesday outlined how some Mexican locals are “fed up” with the growing number of Americans, many […]
