Florida Governor Ron DeSantis gets a lot of credit for his actions and policies, but he’s not alone. He has done a fantastic job of bringing the best people to the table to help lead his state towards prosperity and freedom. We’ve covered Christina Pushaw regularly, but another member of the DeSantis administration who has proven to be great at his job is Surgeon General Dr. Joe Ladapo.

Dr. Lapado was the only surgeon general in the nation to recommend nutraceuticals to prevent and even treat common ailments, including Covid-19. He’s also not a fan of vaccine mandates, as he told an audience today.

“How can you force people to take a vaccine in order to stop transmission when that vaccine is not effective at stopping transmission?” he asked.

It’s a good question, one that millions of people have wondered but nobody in government is willing to answer.

“You don’t have to go to medical school to know that doesn’t make sense,” he said.

Watch:

“How can you force someone to take a vaccine to stop transmission when that vaccine doesn’t stop transmission?” – Dr. Joe Ladapo, Florida Surgeon General (aka the greatest surgeon general in the country) pic.twitter.com/Vx3WzVd0tj — Casey DeSantis (@CaseyDeSantis) July 29, 2022

We’re constantly told to listen to doctors, but the ones our governments have speaking for them rarely make sense. Dr. Joe Ladapo is the rare exception.