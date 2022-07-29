Earlier this week, President Joe Biden gave a dramatic speech about the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol being a “medieval hell” for our “brave law enforcement officers” with people running around “dripping in blood [and] surrounded by carnage.” While most listeners were no doubt enthralled beyond the possibility of distraction, there were a few people who couldn’t help noticing that the president’s eyes looked weirdly wide and dilated toward the end of his inspirational oration. Also, he didn’t blink, like, at all . u201cThe normal Human Being BLINKS their eyes 15 to 20 times a minute.u00a0On the other hand, there’s @joebidenu201d — Greg Kelly (@Greg Kelly) 1658878930 A few people also seemed to think there might have been some fancy editing going on. u201cMore jump-cuts than an Edgar Wright filmu201d — Ben Shapiro (@Ben Shapiro) 1658902823 Just a few hours later, the White House posted a video of President Biden telling Americans that “gas prices have dropped every day this summer” and promising to pressure the oil industry to pump more oil “even as we stay focused on transitioning to a clean energy economy.” u201cA new report says my Administrationu2019s actions have played a large part in making […]

