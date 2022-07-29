EAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images The head of a major fast food chain in Ireland has expressed concern that the country may face food shortages this coming winter, telling the general public that they should stock up.

Pat McDonagh, the head of a local fast-food chain Supermac’s, has warned the public that Ireland may face food shortages over the coming winter, and that individuals should be looking to stock up on non-perishable food.

In his warning on Wednesday, McDonagh put great emphasis on difficulties to do with fertiliser in the country, the lack of which has the danger of halving farmers’ crop yields, something that has somehow not stopped the likes of Sri Lanka, the Netherlands and Canada from trying to clamp down on fertiliser use in service of their green agendas.

In an interview with local broadcaster Newstalk, McDonagh said that his fast-food empire was already suffering from an increase in the price of food, and that the general public — already plagued by an energy and housing crisis — could soon too face food shortages as a result of the Ukraine war.

“I would be concerned… in one sense there could be a little bit of a scarcity of food towards […]