There is nothing in politics more vulnerable than a confident Republican base. Time and again we’ve seen the GOP with what they perceived to be leads going into an election, only to be shocked by the results. On October 20, 2012, Mitt Romney was ahead of Barack Obama by 6 points in the polls. That changed very, very quickly.
Instead of bragging about the coming “red wave,” Republicans should be acting like they’re on the verge of massive defeat. Some will argue that confidence is important in driving fundraising and voter turnout, and in most years I would agree. But we are faced with a massively emotional voting population right now who are feeling the economic heat more than most have felt in their lifetimes. That means that whoever they blame for their problems will be who they vote against. Conventional wisdom says they’ll blame Democrats since they’re in control of the House, Senate, and White House.
Throw conventional wisdom out the door. Here are three reasons why:
The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).
Yes, the polls lie
Anyone who’s read my work over the past few years knows I am not a fan of polling. I believe polls are used more to manipulate sentiment than to report on it. Currently, the polls are showing Democrats making up some of the ground they lost in recent months.
Considering I said the polls lie, why would I use this as an example of why we need to be concerned? Because reality today may not reflect what they’re saying, but clearly that’s the direction they want people to think they’re going. We don’t have to trust polls to appreciate the manipulation they’re currently being used for to promote their chosen narrative.
Never underestimate gaslighting and propaganda
Gaslighting works on voters. Propaganda is powerful in shaping voter sentiment. Add in a third component — low-information voter ignorance — and it’s easy to see that we may not be in as good of a position as many think we are.
Corporate media and Big Tech are extremely powerful. They shape the mindsets and even the worldviews of millions of Americans. One can argue that the only reason the Democrat Party hasn’t imploded from their massive failures in recent years is because corporate media and Big Tech have propped them up. The same can hold true come Election Day.
They will cheat
The 2020 election was stolen. As of today, nobody has been held accountable and only a handful of measures have been put in place to prevent the same type of theft from happening this year.
If we are to have our wins recorded by a small margin, we will have to win by a large margin. They will already have a certain percentage point advantage over many Republican candidates before a single legitimate vote is cast. This, perhaps more than the previous two reasons to get fired up, is what could make the difference between winning and losing.
Most “Conservative” News Outlets Are on the Big Tech Teat
Not long ago, conservative media was not beholden to anyone. Today, most sites are stuck on the Big Tech gravy train.
I’ll keep this short. The rise of Pandemic Panic Theater, massive voter fraud, and other “taboo” topics have neutered a majority of conservative news sites. You’ll notice they are very careful about what topics they tackle. Sure, they’ll attack Critical Race Theory, Antifa, and the Biden-Harris regime, but you won’t see them going after George Soros, Bill Gates, the World Economic Forum, or the Deep State, among others.
The reason is simple. They are beholden to Big Tech, and Big Tech doesn’t allow certain topics to be discussed or they’ll cut you off. Far too many conservative news outlets rely on Google, Facebook, and Twitter for the bulk of their traffic. They depend on big checks from Google ads to keep the sites running. I don’t necessarily hold it against them. We all do what we need to do to survive. I just wish more would do like we have, which is to cut out Big Tech altogether.
We don’t get Google checks. We don’t have Facebook or Twitter buttons on our stories. We don’t have a YouTube Channel (banned), an Instagram profile (never made one), or a TikTok (no thanks, CCP). We’re not perfect, but we’re doing everything we can to not owe anything to anyone… other than our readers. We owe YOU the truth. We owe YOU the facts that others won’t reveal about topics that others won’t tackle. And we owe America, this great land that allows us to take hold of these opportunities.
Like I said, I don’t hold other conservative sites under too much scrutiny over their choices. It’s easy for people to point fingers when we’re not the ones paying their bills or supporting their families. I just wish there were more who would make the bold move. Today, only a handful of other major conservative news outlets have broken free from the Big Tech teat. Of course, we need help.
The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8
Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Truth. Based. Media.
- Freedom First Network
- Based Underground
- Uncanceled News
- American Conservative Movement
- Conservative Playbook
- Our Gold Guy
We are also building partnerships with great conservative sites like The Liberty Daily and The Epoch Times to advance the message as loudly as possible, and we’re always looking for others with which to partner.
Some of our content is spread across multiple sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.
While donations are the best way to help, you can also support us by buying through our sponsors:
- MyPillow: Use promo code “NOQ” to get up to 66% off AND you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- ZStack: Improve your immune system with the Z-Stack protocol or rejuvenate your body from vaccines or shedding with Z-DTox by Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
- OurGoldGuy: Tell them JD sent you in your request to buy gold and it will help us… AND (wait for it) you’ll be helping a patriotic, America First company.
- MyPatriotSupply: Stock up on long-term food, survival gear, and other things that you’ll need just in case things don’t recover and we keep heading towards apocalypse.
We know we could make a lot more money if we sold out like so many “conservative” publications out there. You won’t find Google ads on our site for a reason. Yes, they’re lucrative, but I don’t like getting paid by minions of Satan (I don’t like Google very much if you couldn’t tell).
Time is short. As the world spirals towards The Great Reset, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.
Thank you and God Bless,
JD Rucker
Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn