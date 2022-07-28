The disease that has been spreading rapidly among homosexual men across the world is no longer to be called “Monkeypox.” The woke crowd declared that it’s too discriminatory or something, so they decided we need to change the name.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson accepted their decision despite believing that “Monkeypox” is the “coolest name ever for a disease.” What he will not accept is letting the powers-that-be decide what to name it now. So, he did a poll, purely scientific and totally democratic. The new name for Monkeypox is “Schlong Covid.”
Perfect.
The results are in. Monkeypox will now officially be called “Schlong Covid.” pic.twitter.com/nEFZjvWAnV
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 29, 2022
There’s no need for further commentary because you should never push it further when perfection has already been achieved.
