Fed-up Republicans are calling for Vice President Kamala Harris to be removed from her position as the “border czar.”

Texas GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson introduced a resolution earlier this year, which has 26 co-sponsors, and argues that Harris and President Joe Biden have completely failed to handle the border crisis.

“Instead of working for the American people, Kamala Harris has worked against us by ignoring her responsibilities as Border Czar. Rather than doing her job, Harris sits back and watches as illegal immigration skyrockets, countless people at home and abroad are victimized by drug and human trafficking, and CBP officers are left without resources or support from the Biden Administration. Make no mistake – Harris’ approach is by design, and she must be stopped,” Jackson said.

“It is past time for Joe Biden to remove her from the Border Czar role and appoint someone who will put Americans’ interests first. A nation without borders is no nation at all. We need a real leader at the helm who will secure our southern border, and, in turn, our country’s bright future. A single canned photo op and pointless foreign trips to Northern Triangle countries on the taxpayers’ dime are not cutting it. I […]