Joe Biden’s National Security Council Coordinator has dismissed the notion that Saudi Arabia could have purposefully exposed the U.S. president to COVID, calling the theories “ludicrous”.
John Kirby made the comments after being asked about the matter by New York Post reporter Steven Nelson. “Has the US government ruled out the possibility that the Saudi government deliberately exposed the president to the coronavirus?” Nelson asked.
Kirby responded, “I don’t know where this idea is coming from, I don’t know what prompted you to ask it that way.”
Kirby responded, "I don't know where this idea is coming from, I don't know what prompted you to ask it that way."

"The idea that a foreign nation state would deliberately try to infect POTUS with a virus is just ludicrous," he asserted, adding "it should just be treated as the ridiculous idea that it is." Kirby's response has been noted as being incredibly naive by some who point out that Saudi Arabia should not be considered an ally of the U.S.: After Biden 'fist bumped' and fawned in front of Saudi crown price Mohammed bin Salman , he laughed and told reporters it was "silly" of them to ask about the Saudi authorities being murderous:
