The Senate is gearing up for a vote on whether or not the United States will accept Finland and Sweden’s bid to enter the NATO military alliance in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Set aside the fact that Russia seems not to have any territorial ambitions in Scandinavia, much less the capability to take it if it did. The onus is on every Republican in the House and Senate to explain to the American people why more woke European countries deserve the American security guarantees that NATO’s Article 5 provision grants, including our nuclear arsenal.
Last Monday, the House voted on a resolution in support of Finland and Sweden’s bid to join NATO. One hundred and seventy-six Republicans joined 218 Democrats to approve the resolution by a vote of 394 to 18.
The 18 no votes all came from Republican representatives: Andy Biggs (Ariz.), Dan Bishop (N.C.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Madison Cawthorn (N.C.), Ben Cline (Va.), Michael Cloud (Texas), Warren Davidson (Ohio), Matt Gaetz (Fla.), Bob Good (Va.), Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Morgan Griffith (Va.), Thomas Massie (Ky.), Tom McClintock (Calif.), Mary Miller (Ill.), Ralph Norman (S.C.), Matt Rosendale (Mont.), Chip Roy (Texas), and Jefferson Van Drew (N.J.).
