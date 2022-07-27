Four-term Rep. Dan Newhouse faces six Republican challengers in the deep-red Fourth Congressional District primary election on Aug. 2.
Loren Culp, a retired law enforcement officer and the GOP’s gubernatorial candidate in 2020, is a leading contender for the seat that Newhouse has held since 2014.
Culp has been endorsed and Newhouse has been blasted by former President Donald Trump.
Trump’s stated reasons for backing Culp including his staunch refusal as the Republic police chief to enforce gun control laws approved in 2018 by Washington voters. He has also been recognized by the former president for his support of constitutional rights and limiting the size and scope of government.
Trump’s endorsement means a lot, says Culp, in a district where the former president captured nearly 58% of the vote in the 2020 election. That was Trump’s highest support in any Washington congressional district.
Newhouse was one of 10 Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, earning Trump’s scorn.“Everywhere I go the voters are still angry about the betrayal of the incumbent,” Culp told The Center Square.He said the anger is still palpable long after the immediate fallout from Newhouse’s vote. Six county GOP chairs from […]
