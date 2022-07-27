Supervisor Sheila Kuehl/Facebook While our betters have shown a stunning lack of compassion for the effects of their policies and edicts since COVID arrived on the scene, powerful Los Angeles County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl took things to new—and lower—depths at the board’s meeting Tuesday. She said she’s heard from critics in opposition to a new mask mandate that may be launched Friday, July 29, and took aim at them: I’m particularly struck by the blowback from a number, though not a really significant number of sort of, snowflake weepies about how oppressive it is to wear a mask. Snowflake weepies?! If you’ve ever wondered whether the authorities actually care about you, now you know for sure—they don’t. She further went on to ridiculously compare mask-wearing to donning everyday clothes like shirts and shoes: I don’t hear them writing me about shoes, which are actually more oppressive to your feet than wearing a mask on your face but we do that really for health or the requirement to wear a shirt when you enter a restaurant. This is so stupid as to barely warrant a response, but I’ll give one anyway. It’s real simple—shirts and shoes don’t impair your ability […]

Read the whole story at redstate.com

They’re Trying to Shut Us Down

Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.

For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.

Thank you and God bless!

JD Rucker