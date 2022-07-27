Standard disclaimer: I am not a “Putin Apologist” or “Russian Disinformation Agent.” I do not support Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though I do recognize they had some justification. With that said, I’ve always considered Vladimir Putin and Russia to be enemies of the United States, and I can argue that contrary to some beliefs that he’s fighting the Liberal World Order, in reality he’s just doing what he thinks is best for Russia. If the WEF and others stand in his way, he will attack them as well, though not out of some righteous goal of ending globalism.

With that said, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a charlatan. He’s a narcissist and a puppet of the World Economic Forum. He has had multiple opportunities to do what’s right for his people, but doing so would not achieve the goals of the Liberal World Order that controls him. And our own government, including people from both sides of the political aisle, are propping him up as the “Hero of Democracy.”

They’re not alone. Most other governments are doing the same thing. The totality of corporate media and Big Tech are playing their parts in the con job perfectly. As a result, millions of Americans support the war-prolonging aid being sent to Ukraine and the leader who is driving his nation into a full-blown humanitarian crisis.

Some will retort, “Zelensky didn’t invade Russia.” No, he didn’t. But he could have easily prevented the invasion by simply telling the truth. He was told long before the invasion that NATO would not allow Ukraine to join them, but he was also told not to reveal that their membership in the alliance was off the table.

The economy is tanking. We recommend two America First precious metals firms. Our Gold Guy delivers personal service, no gimmicks. GoldCo offers a wide array of products. You can’t go wrong with either (or both).

As he told CNN:

“I requested them personally to say directly that we are going to accept you into NATO in a year or two or five, just say it directly and clearly, or just say no,” Zelensky said. “And the response was very clear, you’re not going to be a NATO member, but publicly, the doors will remain open,” he said. {CITATION)

The irony is he was making the case that if he had been allowed to join NATO, then Russia wouldn’t have invaded. The opposite is true as well. If he had announced that he had been rejected by NATO and would no longer pursue membership, Russia would have had one less reason to invade.

Are the American people finally seeing through the lies of the Democrats and NeoCons? Are more starting to recognize that this is a long con to prop up Zelensky and bilk the American people out of their tax dollars at a time when our own economy is failing? Are they happy that the Zelenskys are too busy with Vogue photoshoot to help their own struggling people?

Why did we send $54 billion to Ukraine, so Zelensky & his wife could pose for Vogue? You’re at war & you’ve got time for photo shoots? pic.twitter.com/XV5rz0meME — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 27, 2022

It’s a good question.

JD Heyes from Natural News highlighted the blacklist against Zelensky opponents in the media and politics. Noteworthy names on the list include Rand Paul, Tulsi Gabbard, and Glenn Greenwald who wrote about the list on Twitter:

Investigative Journalist Glenn Greenwald Reveals Truth About Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Brutal Twitter Thread

There isn’t much that gets past investigative journalist Glenn Greenwald, an originalist truth-teller who doesn’t allow his personal liberal political and cultural views to stand in the way of accuracy and honesty.

And he showed that quality again in a recently posted Twitter thread that dropped some brutal truths about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the leader the West has fawned over, showered weapons and money on, and the country where Hunter and Joe Biden managed to make a fortune, according to reports.

“Before Russia’s invasion and since, Zelensky has abolished basic liberties: shuttered opposition media, outlawed parties, imprisoned dissidents. As Ukraine demands money and arms from the West, they now want to export this repression to our countries with McCarthyite blacklists,” Greenwald began, noting that he, along with other figures including former U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii), have been banned from the country.

Before Russia's invasion and since, Zelensky has abolished basic liberties: shuttered opposition media, outlawed parties, imprisoned dissidents. As Ukraine demands money and arms from the West, they now want to export this repression to our countries with McCarthyite blacklists: https://t.co/O2t03YHrMy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

“You can see the full Ukrainian blacklist, obtained by @unherd. Beyond the individuals listed above, officially maligned are @JeffDSachs, @RandPaul, former Brazil President @LulaOficial, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Caleb Maupin, Marine LePen and many others,” he continued — the theme being that most of them are critics of Kyiv.

You can see the full Ukrainian blacklist, obtained by @unherd. Beyond the individuals listed above, officially maligned are @JeffDSachs, @RandPaul, former Brazil President @LulaOficial, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Caleb Maupin, Marine LePen and many others:https://t.co/tCEYDdc4TY pic.twitter.com/lDdKfhpoTS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

“It takes extreme audacity for Zelansky and his henchmen to go around the world demanding other nations send massive amounts of weapons and money to him, then try to suppress dissent in our countries by smearing journalists and citizens who question,” Greenwald continued in a tweet containing a screenshot of his full statement to alternative media outlet Unherd.

It takes extreme audacity for Zelansky and his henchmen to go around the world demanding other nations send massive amounts of weapons and money to him, then try to suppress dissent in our countries by smearing journalists and citizens who question. My full statement to @unherd: pic.twitter.com/EY9CfbA8lJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

Greenwald went on to explain that he and the others ‘blacklisted’ by Ukraine were being classified by Zelenskyy’s government as “Russian propagandists” — a familiar smear of anyone who dares to point out the obvious: Before the war, Ukraine wasn’t the bastion of fairness, equality and democracy it is now being made out to be by Western globalists whose job it is to ‘pick a side’ in such conflicts.

For her part, Gabbard — who has been critical of the United States’ and NATO’s rank picking of sides in this war — says that she sees parallels between Russian authoritarianism and a growing authoritarianism on the American left.

“Tulsi, it is striking when you see Putin propaganda and you line it up against Biden propaganda,” Fox News host Jesse Watters said as he interviewed her in March. “Do you think that we’re at risk of kind of moving in that direction right now?”

Agreeing that under the left and Joe Biden the U.S. is definitely “moving in that direction,” she went on to claim, correctly (unlike the Poynter Institute ‘fact check’ claimed), that U.S. leaders and media are “afraid of even a single voice coming out as challenging the power elite.”

“This is why we’re seeing not only still most of the mainstream media very vigorously defending and pushing the Biden propaganda … It’s not enough that they also have Google and Big Tech basically working for them and with them to control what information we see and what information we don’t see,” she said.

“This is what’s so dangerous about the place that we’re in right now as a country, where this idea, this principle, this foundation of freedom of speech, freedom of expression is directly under threat and under attack. And you’re right, it’s not so different. What’s happening here is not so different from what we’re seeing happening in Russia, where you’ve got state TV and controlled messaging across the board. This is where we’re at,” she added.

Read more news about Ukraine at UkraineWitness.com.

Sources include: