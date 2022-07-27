Hollywood’s favorite climate change maniac Leonardo DiCaprio took a short break from his high-carbon jet-setting life to go after Brazilian deforestation. Big mistake. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro noticed and scolded the mental midget like the global warming soy boy that he is.
You again, Leo? This way, you will become my best electoral cable, as we say in Brazil! I could tell you, again, to give up your yacht before lecturing the world, but I know progressives: you want to change the entire world but never yourselves, so I will let you off the hook.
Between us, it’s weird to see a dude who pretends to love the Planet paying more attention to Brazil than to the fires harming Europe and his own country. One may wonder if you’re obsessed with my country (or its resources) or if you just believe Brazil is the only one on Earth
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 28, 2022
But don’t worry, Leo, unlike the places you are pretending not to see by brilliantly playing the role of a blind man, Brazil is and will carry on being the nation that most preserves. You can carry on playing with your Hollywood star toys as we do our job.
Actually, in my government average deforestation is way lower than it was in the past, when the crook turned candidate that your Brazilian buddy supports was in power.
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 28, 2022
It’s clear that everyone who attacks Brazil and its sovereignty for the sake of virtue signaling doesn’t have a clue about the matter. They don’t know, for instance, that we preserve more than 80% of our native vegetation or that we have the cleanest energy among G20 nations.
It’s also clear that you don’t know that my government announced a new commitment to eradicate illegal deforestation by 2028, and not by 2030 as most countries. Or maybe you do know that, but for some reason pretend to be ignorant. I hope you not getting too much for this role.
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 28, 2022
If its within your reach, we would love to see you stop spreading missinformation. In the recent past, you used a 2003 image to talk about the Amazon wildfires allegedly happening in 2019 and was exposed, but I have forgiven you. So please go and sin no more.
By the way, what do you think about the hitting coal market in Europe? And what about Greta Timberlake, do you know what she has been up to lately and what she has to say about it? If I was hosting a barbecue in my house, I’m sure she would be yelling “How dare you?”.
— Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) July 28, 2022
Pampered boys like Leonardo DiCarprio should stick to his yacht parties instead of hitting actual world leaders who are out of his intellectual league. Bolsonaro invoking “Greta Timberlake” added a nice touch.
