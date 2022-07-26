With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Dr. Philippe Van Welbergen, one of the original experts to find damage from the blood due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines, found that unvaccinated individuals have graphene and self-assembling nanoparticles in their blood – a manifestation of shedding from those who took the shots.
Van Welbergen is a specialist in biomedicine who deals with chronic cases. He has postgrad work in women’s health in pharmacology, bio-pharmacology, advanced pain management and aesthetic medicine, which is why he was able to detect developments of patients that were seemingly out of character or did not make sense in terms of the patients’ diagnostic history.
“One of the tests that we run routinely as a diagnostic support tool is red blood cell morphology – it means that certain conditions can change the shape of a perfectly good red blood cell from a lovely little donut with a dimple to very strange shapes,” he explained during a recent appearance on the “Dr. Jane Ruby Show.”
The host, Dr. Jane Ruby, pointed out that there are two main ways the injections – whatever is in them – can be transferred to another person who is not vaccinated. This could be through inhalation or skin-to-skin contact.
Van Welberger said that in looking at the pure blood smears, which he took straight from an individual to the microscope, he noticed that the unstained blood “started picking up unusual, tiny structures” that he has never seen before.
He then presented data showing that red blood cells – which are usually round and doughnut-shaped – have been damaged by the spike protein. Those cells have become quadrangles or octagon-shaped instead of round. They have become messed up due to the spike protein damage and cannot be restored. (Related: Is graphene oxide what caused Japanese authorities to suspend Moderna’s “contaminated” covid vaccines?)
“You can’t repair red blood cells,” Van Welverger explained. “So these things are basically lost to us.”
Moreover, because these cells have lost their shape, they cannot move through the macro circulatory system. Instead, they just bunch together and block things.
The unvaccinated somehow ended up full of graphene and self-assembling nanoparticles in their blood, which is the manifestation of shedding of those who took the vaccines themselves. This is often seen in unvaccinated children with vaccinated parents.
Children who had been infected with graphene oxide in their bodies, have seen different effects, although gastrointestinal complaints are the most common. This is because the cells are associated with ulcers, bleeding and even some forms of cancer.
Parents essentially allowing death of children if they let them get vaccinated against COVID-19
Taking a sample from a three-year-old, Van Welbergen showed that the child’s blood showed the presence of sloughed graphene fragments in blood samples, which he said were likely to have been passed down.
Another sample, from an eight-year-old unvaccinated child, had his right arm and upper right leg basically paralyzed, with his thigh unable to move normally. Van Welbergen said this means the child has experienced graphene transmission and infection.
Covid variant BA.5 is spreading. It appears milder but much more contagious and evades natural immunity. Best to boost your immune system with new Z-Dtox and Z-Stack nutraceuticals from our dear friend, the late Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.
Van Welbergen is not the only one who saw the negative effects of graphene oxide in vaccines on human red blood cells.
Dr. Bärbel Ghitalla and his colleague Axel Bolland, along with two lawyers Holger Fischer and Elmar Becker, found graphene oxide in their bodies after they had been injected with Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.
Swiss researcher Armin Koroknay also found that vaccination causes immediate blood clotting at the microscopic level, with the worst effects on human blood seen after the second injection. (Related: Researcher sounds alarm after finding PARASITES, nanobots and graphene in COVID-19 vaccines.)
British microbiologist Dr. Sicharit Bhakdi also said that if parents allow their children to be vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, it means that they are willing to have their children killed.
Visit Vaccines.news for more information about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines.
Watch the video below to learn how vaccinated individuals are affecting the unvaccinated.
This video is from the High Hopes channel on Brighteon.com.
More related stories:
- CONFIRMED: Covid “vaccine” vials definitely contain graphene oxide.
- La Quinta Columna: ‘98% to 99% of the vaccination vial is graphene oxide’.
- Blood of COVID-vaccinated people found to contain strange artifacts (graphene oxide?).
- Graphene oxide used in coronavirus vaccines linked to adverse events, even death.
- The Dr. Hotze Report: Graphene oxide found in COVID vaccines – Brighteon.TV.
Sources include:
Yes, We Need Your Help
I hate being “that guy” who asks people to donate because I think our conservative news network is so crucial, but here I am…
When I left my cushy corporate job in 2017, I did so knowing that my family would have to make sacrifices. But I couldn’t continue to watch the nation slip into oblivion and was inspired by President Trump’s willingness to fight the good fight even at his own personal expense. What I didn’t realize then is that conservative media would be so heavily attacked, canceled, and defunded that the sacrifices would be extreme.
Many in this nation are struggling right now even though we weren’t struggling just a few years ago. I’m not alone. But I wake up every morning and operate the sites we’ve been able to build because there’s really no other choice. I refuse to be beholden to Big Tech like so many other conservative news outlets, which is why you won’t see Google ads here. With that said, it’s often challenging to pay the bills and it’s even harder to expand so we can get the America First message out to a wider audience.
The economic downturn has forced me to make a plea for help. Between cancel culture, lockdowns, and diminishing ad revenue, we need financial assistance in order to continue to spread the truth. We ask all who have the means, please donate through our new GiveSendGo. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to expand our reach so the truth can get to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
We currently operate:
- NOQ Report
- Conservative Playlist
- Uncanceled News
- Based Underground
- Truth Based Media
- Five other conservative news sites
I would even be willing to entertain investments and partnerships at this stage. I’ve turned them down in the past because editorial purity is extremely important. I’ll turn them down again if anyone wants us to start supporting RINOs or avoid “taboo” topics like voter fraud, vaccines, or transgender supremacy. But I’d talk to fellow America First patriots who want to help any (or all) of our 10 news sites. Hit me up at jdrucker (at) substack (dot) com if you’re interested.
For those who have the means and just want to help keep the mission of spreading a conservative, Christian message to the nation, please consider a generous donation.