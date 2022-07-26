With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Jill Biden — sorry, Dr. Jill Biden — seem to have run off yet another White House official.
First lady Jill Biden’s press secretary Michael DeRosa has become the latest to leave in a mass exodus from the rapidly crumbling administration.
A White House official told CNN that DeRosa’s departure had been coming for weeks.
“For nearly three years, from the campaign to the White House, Michael has brought an encyclopedic knowledge of politics and media to my team as my spokesperson and adviser,” the first lady told CNN. “On a small team, loyalty and friendship are lifelong — we will miss Michael. However, we are excited for him to begin a new chapter in his career.”
Earlier this summer, Biden lost his Press Secretary Jen Psaki , and her Chief of Staff Amanda Finney followed her out the door. Shortly after in early July, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield left the administration.
The latest staff exit continues to fuel public perception that there is trouble at the Biden White House, particularly in the communications department.The White House departures have not been limited to the “Biden wing” of the presidency, but have also been a problem with the “Harris wing.”Meghan Groob, Kamala Harris‘s […]
