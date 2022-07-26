With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.

Throughout the scamdemic, Anthony Fauci denied that natural immunity prevented reinfection of Covid-19. It was never perfect, but those who had Covid before were far less likely to acquire the disease again. Nonetheless, Fauci and his merry band of vaxx-pushers maintained the false narrative that the jabs offered better protection.

Now that the redefined so-called “vaccines” have been demonstrated to offer practically zero protection against Covid, Fauci is trying to rewrite history by claiming that he was “always aware” of natural immunity. In other words, he’s admitting that he has been lying the whole time.

According to Just the News:

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci on Monday said health officials knew during the COVID-19 pandemic that contracting the disease ultimately offered a degree of natural immunity to it.

“We were always aware that if you get infected, you have a degree of protection against reinfection,” he told reporters, per the Epoch Times.

Critics of Fauci’s push for nationwide vaccinations long argued that natural immunity offered protection against the virus and thus individuals who contracted COVID-19 didn’t need to opt for one of the nation’s authorized vaccines.

This admission has nothing to do with mending a guilty conscience as Fauci has none. Instead, it’s an attempt to blend in with what is finally being acknowledged as proven science. But while many were pushing against draconian vaccine mandates due in large part to natural immunity (not to mention bodily autonomy and American freedom), Fauci continued to pretend like having natural immunity mustn’t be allowed as an excuse for people to not get injected with the experimental drugs that have caused an astronomical number of adverse reactions.

As he prepares to retire, Fauci is attempting to cover up his duplicitous past as being somehow righteous and necessary. What he’s really doing is admitting he’s a devious, narcissistic, evil man who belongs in prison for the rest of his life.