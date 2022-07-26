With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
Custom Image by BASEDPolitics | Image Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, Canva Pro President Biden has tried to blame surging inflation under his watch on everything from Vladimir Putin to corporate America. But scapegoats aside, the reality remains that the president’s policies have contributed significantly to the problem—and a new analysis exposes one overlooked way Biden has made inflation worse.
In addition to pushing massive, wasteful, ineffective spending bills that drove up inflation, the president has also suffocated the economy with unprecedented amounts of regulatory red tape.
The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) highlights this overlooked reality in a new report by Jonathan Ingram, Alli Fick, and Haley Holik that was exclusively provided to BASEDPolitics in advance of its release. It calls attention to the fact that “ President Biden is issuing more costly regulations than any other president in modern American history. ”
“The [federal government] published more than 72,000 pages of new regulations, executive orders, and agency notices in President Biden’s first year—a record high,” the analysis reports.
“Those new regulations were also far more likely to carry a hefty price tag,” it further notes. “In 2021, the Biden administration finalized 69 economically significant regulations—regulations that carry a $100 million annual […]
Read the whole story at www.based-politics.com
They’re Trying to Shut Us Down
Over the last several months, I’ve lost count of how many times the powers-that-be have tried to shut us down. They’ve sent hackers at us, forcing us to take extreme measures on web security. They sent attorneys after us, but thankfully we’re not easily intimidated by baseless accusations or threats. They’ve even gone so far as to make physical threats. Those can actually be a bit worrisome but Remington has me covered.
For us to continue to deliver the truth that Americans need to read and hear, we ask you, our amazing audience, for financial assistance. We just launched a GiveSendGo page to help us pay the bills. It’s brand new so don’t be discouraged by the lack of donations there. It’s a funny reality that the fewer the donations that have been made, the less likely people are willing to donate to it. One would think this is counterintuitive, but sometimes people are skeptical because they think that perhaps there’s a reason others haven’t been donating. In our situation, we’re just getting started so please don’t be shy if you have the means to help.
Thank you and God bless!
JD Rucker