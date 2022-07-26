With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food . We recommend THREE options.

Custom Image by BASEDPolitics | Image Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, Canva Pro President Biden has tried to blame surging inflation under his watch on everything from Vladimir Putin to corporate America. But scapegoats aside, the reality remains that the president’s policies have contributed significantly to the problem—and a new analysis exposes one overlooked way Biden has made inflation worse.

In addition to pushing massive, wasteful, ineffective spending bills that drove up inflation, the president has also suffocated the economy with unprecedented amounts of regulatory red tape.

The Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA) highlights this overlooked reality in a new report by Jonathan Ingram, Alli Fick, and Haley Holik that was exclusively provided to BASEDPolitics in advance of its release. It calls attention to the fact that “ President Biden is issuing more costly regulations than any other president in modern American history. ”

“The [federal government] published more than 72,000 pages of new regulations, executive orders, and agency notices in President Biden’s first year—a record high,” the analysis reports.

“Those new regulations were also far more likely to carry a hefty price tag,” it further notes. “In 2021, the Biden administration finalized 69 economically significant regulations—regulations that carry a $100 million annual […]