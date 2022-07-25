Dan Crenshaw and Marjorie Taylor Greene are nominally members of the same political party, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise. Practically from the moment MTG joined Congress a year and a half ago, the two have been in one of the most bitter and protracted Twitter feuds in memory. Crenshaw has labeled Taylor Greene a “performance artist” for her public positions, and last winter he said she was either a Democrat or an idiot for her position on using FEMA funds for anti-Covid efforts. Throughout the spring, the two went back and forth about Ukraine. Now, they’re battling over the latest National Defense Authorization Act.And yet, an analysis of the two Congressmembers and their records shows that there is hardly any comparison between the two. In her eighteen months in Congress, MTG has proven herself to be ten times the Congressman that Crenshaw is. Here are […]

Read the whole story at www.revolver.news

We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants

Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.

Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.

We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.

Thank you, and God Bless!

JD Rucker