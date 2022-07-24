NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

(Video Credit: Fox News )

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld brought up anti-depressants and whether they are really good for us while humorously pointing out that maybe, just maybe, Tom Cruise was right all along.

“Are depressive meds really good for our heads? And was Tom Cruise right when he said those pills were a fright?” Gutfeld quipped at the opening of his show.

“A major review out of the University College of London found no convincing evidence that low serotonin levels cause depression, casting doubt on anti-depressants to treat it. What do they find more effective in treating unhappiness?” Gutfeld asked and then cut to a pic of himself laughing.

“Wow, I was almost like dead there for a moment. Which leaves me with just one question. Was Tom Cruise actually right all along?” he asked. Was Tom Cruise right about psychiatrics? Who knows. Sure sounds like he could have been now. #Gutfeld — Conservative Warrior (A.K.) ❤️ (@ALRambler2) July 23, 2022 He went on to show a clip of Cruise speaking out against psychiatric drugs and procedures such as electric shock with NBC host Matt Lauer in 2005. The actor allegedly does not believe in psychiatry and believes it does unimaginable […]