NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

In 2018, the Trump administration reportedly considered redefining gender as an unchangeable condition determined solely by a person’s biology.

Former President Donald Trump touched upon gender-related issues as he addressed supporters at Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida on Saturday evening.He said that Republicans “believe in two genders”, adding “there are men, and there are women”. In an apparent reference to the Biden administration, he also said that “you can’t teach the Bible but you can teach children that […] men can get pregnant.”The remarks followed United States Assistant Health Secretary Rachel Levine being slammed over “deeply disturbing” calls to “empower” kids to get sex reassignment surgery.

Watch Trump’s full speech: “Trans youth are vulnerable. We really want to base our treatment and to affirm and to support and empower these youth, not to limit their participation in activities such as sports, and even limit their ability to gender affirmation treatment in their state,” Levine, who is transgender ‘herself’, and has lived till 2011 as a biological male, told MSNBC.

This was preceded by the US State Department announcing in late October 2021 that the government would be issuing new passports with an “X” gender designation for those […]