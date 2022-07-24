With food shortages hitting, patriots prepare themselves and their families with long-term storage food. We recommend THREE options.
There is no anti-Russian propaganda too ridiculous for the British media to run with.
On Tuesday, The Daily Mail reported that Russian president Vladimir Putin was seen “hobbling” with his “arm hanging limp” while arriving in Iran. Just four days later, The Daily Mail reported that Putin actually appeared too spry, “animated” and “alert” on his visit to Iran and must have been replaced by a “body double,” according to Ukrainian intelligence.
“Ukrainian sources noted he moved unusually quickly and was more alert than in prior public appearances,” The Daily Mail reported. “The Russian premier looked animated when greeting the waiting party, before removing his jacket and clambering into a heavily armoured limousine.”
From The Daily Mail, “Vladimir Putin was replaced by a BODY DOUBLE when he flew to Iran to meet Turkey’s President Erdogan, Ukrainian intelligence claims” : A Vladimir Putin body ‘double’ may have been used for his arrival at a summit in Tehran this week, according to the head of Ukrainian military intelligence.
While the Russian leader looked awkward as he came down the steps of his presidential plane in Tehran, Ukrainian sources noted he moved unusually quickly and was more alert than in prior public appearances.
The Russian premier […]
