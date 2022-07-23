NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) called out the double standard in the U.S. government under Joe Biden, noting that Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress while Democrat bureaucrats who lied to Congress are still free.
Bannon, who served as White House strategist in the Trump administration, was convicted of contempt of Congress on Friday despite Trump invoking executive privilege preventing Bannon from testifying before the Democrat-led January 6 committee. “Whatever you think of Bannon, the fact he was charged with contempt of Congress, but Clapper, Brennan & others who lied to Congress have never been charged, shows how the Biden admin / elite have shamelessly weaponized law enforcement into a political hit squad,” Gabbard tweeted Saturday. Whatever you think of Bannon, the fact he was charged with contempt of Congress, but Clapper, Brennan & others who lied to Congress have never been charged, shows how the Biden admin / elite have shamelessly weaponized law enforcement into a political hit squad. — Tulsi Gabbard � (@TulsiGabbard) July 23, 2022 The former Democrat congresswoman was referring to Obama’s former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan.
Clapper in 2013 lied to Congress about the government bulk-collecting […]
Read the whole story at www.infowars.com
We Often Feel Like David Taking on Giants
Today’s Goliath is the Mainstream Media Industrial Complex that brainwashes the masses.
Our mission is very straightforward: To counter the false narratives and nefarious agendas destroying America today. It isn’t easy for obvious reasons; despite incredible growth over the last year we are still a very tiny fish in a huge media pond. But we’re fighting and we will continue to do so, Lord willing, for as long as we possibly can. The battle for America’s present and future is too important for us to back down to the giants that stand in our way.
We need help. I don’t want to say “desperately,” but the need is definitely great. If you have the means, please donate through our GivingFuel page, PayPal, or our brand new GiveSendGo page. Your generosity is what keeps these sites running and allows us to get the truth to the masses. We’ve had great success in growing but we know we can do more with your assistance.
Thank you, and God Bless!
JD Rucker