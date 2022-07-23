NEW: Get a FREE Alexapure Pro Water Filtration System ($279 value) with the purchase of a 3-Month Emergency Food Supply for a very limited time.

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) called out the double standard in the U.S. government under Joe Biden, noting that Steve Bannon was convicted of contempt of Congress while Democrat bureaucrats who lied to Congress are still free.

Bannon, who served as White House strategist in the Trump administration, was convicted of contempt of Congress on Friday despite Trump invoking executive privilege preventing Bannon from testifying before the Democrat-led January 6 committee. “Whatever you think of Bannon, the fact he was charged with contempt of Congress, but Clapper, Brennan & others who lied to Congress have never been charged, shows how the Biden admin / elite have shamelessly weaponized law enforcement into a political hit squad,” Gabbard tweeted Saturday. Whatever you think of Bannon, the fact he was charged with contempt of Congress, but Clapper, Brennan & others who lied to Congress have never been charged, shows how the Biden admin / elite have shamelessly weaponized law enforcement into a political hit squad. — Tulsi Gabbard � (@TulsiGabbard) July 23, 2022 The former Democrat congresswoman was referring to Obama’s former National Intelligence Director James Clapper and former CIA Director John Brennan.

Clapper in 2013 lied to Congress about the government bulk-collecting […]